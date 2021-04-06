EAST WENATCHEE — Construction crews start work this week on the Coyote Dunes Improvement Project along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail in East Wenatchee.
Chelan County PUD work to be done on the project includes adding a gravel access trail for emergency responders and interpretive signs about Wenatchee Valley’s cultural history, according to a PUD new release.
Crews are also adding in spur trail deterrents to protect the environment, according to the PUD. Spur trails are side trails that go off of the main trail.
The trail should stay open during its construction period from April 6-20, according to the release. Trail users may see some construction vehicle traffic.
Construction is taking place in the 26-acre Coyote Dunes Natural Area, located south of the Odabashian Bridge.