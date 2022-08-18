LAKE WENATCHEE — Fire crews on Thursday will work to make roads to cabins and property near the White River Fire more accessible by clearing brush in the area of Little Wenatchee Road, White River Road and Sears Creek Road.
“We got to make sure we can get an engine in if we need to,” said Don Ferguson, spokesman for Northwest Team 7. He noted that sprinklers will be placed by buildings and property inaccessible to fire engines.
Approximately 125 structures are threatened by the fires: 100 by the White River Fire and 25 by the Irving Peak Fire.
“We’re doing pretty good at keeping the fire from spreading in that direction,” Ferguson said, referring to homes near the White River Fire. “It’s all air — it's an airshow.”
The fires were started by lightning strikes northwest of Plain on Aug. 11. Operations are managed by Northwest Team 7, a Type 2 incident management team. Approximately 408 people are assigned to the fires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Officials believe the fires grew Wednesday, but aren’t sure by how many acres: a new infrared flight to map the fire perimeter was not completed by Thursday morning. The White River Fire was last estimated at 721 acres, and the Irving Peak Fire was last estimated at 222 acres.
Ferguson said the Irving Peak Fire spread west and further into the wilderness, but there’s “not a lot of concern on that fire” because there’s “not a lot at risk.”
Structures threatened by the Irving Peak Fire are east of the fire.
Level 3 evacuations — leave now — remain in effect for homes along Sears Creek Road, and Level 2 evacuations — be ready to leave — remain in effect for homes along White River Road. Little Wenatchee Road is under a Level 1 notice — be aware.
