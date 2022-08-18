LW fires.jpeg

View of smoke looking at Wenatchee Ridge Area, a plane can be dropping water on the White River Fire's edge.

 Provided photo/U.S. Forest Service

LAKE WENATCHEE — Fire crews on Thursday will work to make roads to cabins and property near the White River Fire more accessible by clearing brush in the area of Little Wenatchee Road, White River Road and Sears Creek Road.

“We got to make sure we can get an engine in if we need to,” said Don Ferguson, spokesman for Northwest Team 7. He noted that sprinklers will be placed by buildings and property inaccessible to fire engines.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

