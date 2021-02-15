WENATCHEE — Emergency crews have asked residents on the 1300 block of Walnut Street to shelter in place or evacuate due to a natural gas leak reported early Monday morning.
A report first came in at 7:20 a.m. about an odor, which was originally thought to be propane, said Chelan County Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar.
Cascade Natural Gas crews arrived at 9 a.m. from Moses Lake and were still searching for the leak as of 11:30 a.m. Crews can hear the leak and think it may be coming from an underground gas main, she said.
Firefighters and police have blocked off Walnut Street from North Wenatchee Avenue up to North Stella Avenue.