The NCW Behavioral Health Chelan-Douglas Crisis Hotline: 662-7105 or (800) 852-2923
National Suicide Prevention Hotline (Online Chat Available): (800) 273-8255 / TTY: (800)799-4889
Nacional de Prevención del Suicidio (en español): (888) 628-9454
Anonymous Crisis Text-Line: Text HELLO to 741741
Crisis Line For Teens and Youth (6- 10 p.m. PST): 1-866-TEENLINK / (866) 833-6543
National Child Abuse Hotline: (800) 422-4453
National Sexual Assault Hotline: (800) 656-4673
Veterans Crisis Line: (800) 273-8255, chat online, or send a text message to 838255
Vets4Warriors: (855) 838-8255 (Peer support for vets, military, and families), vets4warriors.com
Washington Recovery Help Line: (866) 789-1511 (24-hour help for substance abuse, problem gambling and mental health), warecoveryhelpline.org
Trevor Project: (866) 488-7386 (crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth, resources, social networking), thetrevorproject.org/get-help-now/
National Alliance on Mental Illness Chelan/Douglas: namicd.org
The Greater Wenatchee Valley Community Resource Directory, wwrld.us/resource
SAGE (Safety Advocacy Growth Empowerment): support for domestic violence, sexual assault and more, findsafety.org, 24/7 Crisis Line: (509) 663-7446
Substance Abuse Family and Friend Support Group: (509) 662-9673
Family Caregiver Support Group (Aging & Adult Care of Central WA): (509) 886-0700.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, The Compassionate Friends Wenatchee Valley Chapter: 860-3620
Community Housing Network: providing coordinated access to housing and shelter for residents of Chelan and Douglas counties. Call 888-9035 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays)
Northwest Justice Project provides critical civil legal assistance and representation to thousands of low-income people in cases affecting basic human needs such as family safety and security, housing preservation, protection of income, access to health care, education and other basic needs.
Services: nwjustice.org / Information & Resources: washingtonlawhelp.org / CLEAR Client Intake Line: (888) 201-1014
Community Action Council, cdcac.org, assists with food, shelter, literacy and other programs.
Central Washington Disability Resource, mycwdr.com / cwdisabilityresources@gmail.com / (509) 962-9260
Washington State Public Mental Health Complaint Line: (360) 725-3752