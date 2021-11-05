EAST WENATCHEE — It appears the Eastmont School District will have two new members on its school board.
For Position 4, Joy Dawe now leads John “Stew” Steward Jr. Trailing on election night by 43 votes, Dawe now leads by 168 votes. Dawe has received 51.27% of the vote to Steward's 48.55%.
On Tuesday, Dawe was hopeful she could erase the election night deficit and take the lead in the race as more votes were counted, similar to how the August primary played out.
"It's still pretty close, and my reaction is that I can continue to pull a stronger lead," Dawe said.
Dawe said if the current results hold, and she takes a seat on the school board, she will continue to fight for her campaign promises. Dawe said this would include pushing back against Critical Race Theory and vaccine mandates while "holding strong to traditional values."
"There's just so many things right now going on in our whole state," Dawe said. "I just want to bring things to the forefront and fight for the best results for our children."
Steward said he was disappointed by the latest batch of results.
"But again, we did the best that we can and we ran a good race. And you, again, we will accept the will of the people," Steward said.
Steward said he was also thankful for everyone who helped his campaign.
"We're just so appreciative of everybody's support that we had in the community," Steward said.
After the latest batch of ballots were tabulated Friday, incumbent Annette Eggers still trails challenger Jason Heinz for Position 3.
Heinz has received 61.67% of the vote to Eggers' 38.05%. This margin is slightly smaller than the initial round of results released Tuesday night.
Like the race between Steward and Dawe, the race between Heinz and Eggers also mirrors the August primary. During that election, Heinz received 61.27% of the vote to 34.86%.
