Update, 9 a.m. Friday:
ORDONDO — Officials Friday morning reduced evacuation levels for two homes near the Desert Canyon Fire.
The homes, along with about a dozen others, are now under Level 1 cautionary notices, according to a news release from the Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team.
The fire is 40% contained at approximately 1,467 acres with high winds expected to pass through the fire area Friday afternoon.
Crews will patrol the fire Friday and extinguish hot spots ahead of the forecasted winds, the release said. Some crews will be released from the fire Friday.
Browns Canyon Road remains closed to the public.
Update, 7:30 p.m. Thursday:
ORONDO — Firefighters are preparing for a wind event Friday that could lead to rapid fire spread around the Desert Canyon Fire, which is estimated at 1,467 acres with 40% containment.
Fire risk will peak around 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, when humidity will be down to 15 percent and wind gusts could top 30 mph in some areas, said meteorologist Laurie Nisbet of the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The 200 firefighters assigned to the Desert Canyon Fire spent most of Thursday preparing for the incoming weather, said spokesman Cole Massey of the Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team.
“It’s been a lot of hands-on work from the firefighters, putting out hotspots and active flames,” he said yesterday.
Along with the hand crews, there are three bulldozers cutting lines around the fire, Massey said.
So far, the fire has been burning in a northeast direction toward Browns Canyon Road, above the Desert Canyon Golf Club.
But the changing winds may push embers in other directions, he said.
“On the south side of the fire, there are some different landscapes that could really catch fire very easily,” he said.
That’s why Gary Olson, a wheat farmer on that side, cut down a swatch of his crop as a precautionary measure.
“It was suggested that I do the fire line by fire officials in case the wind switches again and it made an uphill run towards our field,” he said in an email Thursday. “... It was hard to (cut) the wheat as it looks like an awesome crop. But 11 acres lost to potentially protect the rest and knowing I could go home and sleep easier was the only reason I did it.”
There have been no reports of serious injuries or destroyed structures, but several residences remain under evacuation notices.
There are about 12 houses under Level One (be aware) near the Auvil Fruit facility on the fire’s south side and two under a Level 3 (get out now) notice on the north side, Massey said.
This is the first fire over 100 acres in Chelan or Douglas counties this year, but it may not be the last.
There have been 133 fires that passed 100 acres in Chelan or Douglas Counties over the past 18 years, according to state Department of Natural Resources data.
About 60 percent of them happened later in the season than today.
The late-season fires were also an average of 30 percent larger, according to the data.
Updated, 11:10 a.m. Thursday:
ORONDO — The Desert Canyon Fire is zero percent contained at approximately 1,000 acres after little growth overnight.
Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of fire operations Wednesday evening. A crew of 200 is working the fire.
Crews began burning sections along the perimeter of the fire to prevent further spread, the release said.
The fire is moving northeast toward Browns Canyon Road, the team said in a news release Thursday. The road is closed to the public.
Two homes on Browns Canyon Road are under Level 3 evacuation notices (get out now) and about 12 are under Level 1 notices in the area of Auvil Fruit, the release said.
Updated 8:20 p.m. Wednesday:
ORONDO — Officials now estimate the Desert Canyon Fire at approximately 1,000 acres.
The fire, located north of Orondo, is moving northeast toward Browns Canyon Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The road was closed around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Bonneville Power shut off nearby power lines, the sheriff's office said.
A Type 3 incident management team has assumed control of fire operations.
Updated, 2:40 p.m. Wednesday:
ORONDO — A Type 3 incident management team will take over command of the Desert Canyon Fire Wednesday evening.
The fire is estimated at 500 acres, said Josh Gibbs, lead operations dispatcher at the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
Crews from state Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and Douglas County fire districts 4 and 1 are on scene.
Browns Canyon Road outside Orondo is closed due to the nearby Desert Canyon Fire.
One home is under a Level 3 evacuation notice (get out now) and another is under a Level 1 evacuation notice (be aware), according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Updated 9:15 a.m. Wednesday:
ORONDO — A brush fire burning near Daroga State Park grew to about 350 acres overnight, prompting a single level-one evacuation notice.
The one house with a notice is in the 700 block of Oberg Road in Orondo, said Douglas County Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose.
There are no other evacuation notices or road closures at this time, he said
The fire, which is being called the Desert Canyon Fire, was caused by a lightning strike about 9 p.m. Tuesday. It’s burning in grass and brush, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
Containment levels were unavailable Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service is advising that gusting winds, low humidity and high temperatures will keep fire risk high through the week.
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected today and over the weekend, Meteorologist Steve Bodnar of NWS Spokane said Tuesday.
“Right now we’re call for elevated fire weather concerns for Friday,” he said.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and humidity is expected to be low through the week, Bodnar said. The Weather Service has already issued one red flag warning this week, which was in effect all day yesterday.
“New ignitions in the cured grasses could spread rapidly from the combination of outflow winds near thunderstorms and strong winds developing with the trailing cold front,” read part of the red flag warning.
Much of Washington state is currently in a drought condition, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Douglas and Grant counties are listed as abnormally dry, and Chelan and Okanogan counties are listed as moderately drought, which is one step more severe.
Lightning from a pair of thunderstorms caused several other small, remote fires Tuesday.
One was reported at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 10th Street SE between Pangborn Memorial Airport and the Columbia River, said Kay McKellar, Douglas County Fire District 2 spokeswoman.
Orchard workers saw lightning hit a power pole and start the fire, said Chief Dave Baker.
The fire was controlled by 8:19 p.m. at about a tenth of an acre, McKellar said.
Last night smoke jumpers responded to two small fires in the Chiwawa River Drainage and two by Corral Creek near the south shore of Lake Chelan, said Josh Gibbs, lead operations dispatcher at the Central Washington Interagency Communication Center.
In total, crews from multiple agencies responded to eight fires in Chelan County as of last night, Gibbs said.
A reconnaissance flight Tuesday located two fires in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness north of Icicle Creek, he said. They’re being monitored by fire officials.
Crews also put out a small fire in Yaksum Canyon between Monitor and Cashmere on Tuesday, he said.
It was estimated Tuesday to be 1/10 of an acre, said Phil Mosher of Chelan County Fire District 6.
Crews from the fire district, state Department of National Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and a helicopter were deployed to that fire, Gibbs said.
Reports of another lightning-caused fire sent crews up Burch Mountain where they found a single tree on fire, Gibbs said. That was also extinguished.
This story will be updated as more information is available.