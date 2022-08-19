Smoke from area wildfires lingers in the Wenatchee Valley as seen looking north towards Burch Mountain late Friday afternoon. Wenatchee’s air quality index (AQI) reached an unhealthy for sensitive groups rating of 150 by 6 p.m. Friday, according to the website wasmoke.blogspot.com.
PLAIN — Favorable weather and heavy fire fuels on the forest floor have made for slow growth on the two wildfires near Lake Wenatchee.
The White River and Irving Peak fires were started by lightning strikes Aug. 11 and have combined to burn about 1,000 acres. Fire behavior is predicated on three factors: fuels, topography and weather.
Much of the burning materials are dead trees knocked down by a snowstorm about 10 years ago, said Deana Wall, operations section chief with Northwest Team 7, the group managing the fire.
“That’s both favorable in some ways and challenging in others,” Wall said at a community meeting Thursday evening in Plain. “It’s obviously very challenging for us to access that terrain, but because it’s burning in heavy dead and down fuels, it actually doesn’t move very quickly.
“There’s just not a lot of available fuels out there beyond those heavy dead and down fuels. So a lot of the rest of the material is actually still very green and that’s sort of the thing that works in our favor.”
She added, “As a result, the growth has been relatively slow and steady.”
Fire behavior analyst Barry Kleckler noted that heavy fuels, like downed trees and tree limbs, tend to keep the fire on the ground.
“They move slowly through those heavier fuels and they don’t cause a lot of those crown fire activity when it gets up into the canopies of the trees,” Kleckler said.
Team 7 is fighting the fire directly with aircraft and indirectly with a ground force of about 600 people working to protect structures and clearing brush from nearby roads, like White River Road, Little Wenatchee River Road and Sears Creek Road.
Approximately 127 structures have been issued evacuation notices, though just four, located on Sears Creek Road, are under Level 3 evacuations — leave now, said Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management.
Reinfeld added that scoop planes pulling from Lake Wenatchee need about a mile of open water and asked recreators to “watch from afar.”
Wall noted that Sears Creek Road could be used to anchor a burnout operation — a tactic of burning vegetation in the fire’s path to stop its growth.
The fire is in steep terrain and much of its growth is attributed to burning logs rolling downhill.
“Once they move down, they’ll start new fires below the fire that’s there … our factor that has spread fire fastest has been dead fuels rolling downhill, rolling down those avalanche chutes,” Kleckler said.
Weather conditions are expected to be favorable for firefighters in the near future, said meteorologist Steve Bodnar, but there’s a chance for thunderstorms Friday and Monday.
“So the good news is there’s no real significant wind event … expected over the next five to seven days,” Bodnar said. ”And that’s really good news because we don’t want a lot of wind when we have wildfire on the ground. The bad news is there is at least two opportunities for more lightning strikes in the region.”
