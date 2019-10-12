MALAGA — An East Wenatchee man is in critical condition Saturday after a rollover crash on West Malaga Road.
Tyler Stevens, 25, of East Wenatchee was driving a 2006 Saturn Ion at 3:30 a.m. along West Malaga Road, near Shaw Road, Chelan Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Andy Zimmerman said. The car left the road, rolled and struck a power pole. Stevens was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he is listed as in critical condition, according to Harborview staff.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Zimmerman said.