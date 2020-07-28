TONASKET — A wildfire in Tonasket has prompted authorities to issue Level 3 evacuation notices — get out now.
As of 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Anglin Fire burned 1,000 to 1,200 and destroyed an unspecified number of structures, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.
Several fires were reported about 5:30 p.m. Monday along the north side of Highway 20 between milepost 270 and 273, one of which, near milepost 271.5, spread quickly to the north, emergency management said.
Evacuation notices were issued in the Cayuse and Island Mountain areas, and aircraft were diverted to the area from the nearby Green Fire.
Residents affected by the Anglin Fire and in need of shelter can contact the Red Cross at 509-670-5331.
The Okanogan County Fair Grounds is available for housing animals at 322-1621.
The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, which oversaw the Colockum Fire this weekend outside Malaga, arrived Tuesday morning to manage the fire.