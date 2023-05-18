Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighter Dan McBride sprays down hotspots from a brush fire, protecting houses along Fancher Heights Blvd. and Herndon Place overlooking East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Firefighting aircraft were initially called but were turned back when ground crews were able to get a handle on the fire that scorched the steep hillside below the houses.
EAST WENATCHEE — Fire crews stopped a fast-moving blaze from damaging homes Thursday afternoon in East Wenatchee's Fancher Heights neighborhood.
The fire was reported at 4:43 p.m. in the area of 2300 block of Fancher Heights Boulevard and large flames were seen by 911 callers, said Chief Brian Brett with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.
Six structures were threatened by the fire and officials called for a second alarm to bring more firefighters and requested a helicopter from Yakima, but local crews contained the fire before the extra help arrived on the scene.
Level 3 — be aware — and Level 2 — be ready to leave — evacuation orders were issued to nearby homes.
The fire was halted around 5:15 p.m. after growing to about a half-acre in size, Brett said. Crews were expected to remain in the area mopping up for a couple of hours.
It’s unclear what caused the fire, Brett said.
He noted that the potential for brush fires — and worse brush fires — will persist through the summer.
“We have the high temperatures and low humidity and constant winds and … fuels all summer long and the only thing missing is the ignition source,” Brett said.
