Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighter Dan McBride sprays down hotspots from a brush fire, protecting houses along Fancher Heights Blvd. and Herndon Place overlooking East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Firefighting aircraft were initially called but were turned back when ground crews were able to get a handle on the fire that scorched the steep hillside below the houses.

EAST WENATCHEE — Fire crews stopped a fast-moving blaze from damaging homes Thursday afternoon in East Wenatchee's Fancher Heights neighborhood.

The fire was reported at 4:43 p.m. in the area of 2300 block of Fancher Heights Boulevard and large flames were seen by 911 callers, said Chief Brian Brett with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.

A police officer moves from house to house along Fancher Heights Boulevard and Herndon Place notifying owners of evacuation orders during a nearby brushfire Thursday.
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department firefighters work to mop up a brush fire on a steep hillside below houses along Fancher Heights Boulevard Thursday.
A firefighter hoses down the edge of a brush fire below a house on Herndon Place Thursday.


World News Editor

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University and served in the Marines Corps. He previously covered public safety and led The World's wildfire coverage.

