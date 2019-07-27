STEHEKIN — Crews are responding to a wildfire is burning at 8,000-feet elevation near the north end of Lake Chelan.
The 100-acre Devore Creek Fire started Tuesday after a lightning strike three miles southwest of Stehekin, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Thirty firefighters are assigned to the fire, which is burning in heavy timber along a mountainside within the Glacier Peak Wilderness.
Due to the high elevation and extreme terrain, fire managers are focused on preventing the fire from spreading toward Stehekin. The fire showed no new growth overnight, the release said.
A crew of firefighters are hiking into the Stehekin River Trail area Saturday to check the condition of a fire line built in 2015 to protect the community of Stehekin.
Prevailing winds will likely push the fire to the southeast toward Castle Rock. If winds allow, helicopters will be used to drop water on hot spots, the release said.
There are no homes under evacuation, but Devore Creek Trail No. 1244 and Company Creek Trail No. 1243 are closed to the public.
Smoke may be visible from Chelan and Withrop, the release said.