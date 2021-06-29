WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners passed a resolution on Monday to raise the fire hazard level to very high in the Chelan County valley and mountain zones.
The resolution takes effect on Tuesday. Find a map of the valley and mountain zones here: wwrld.us/map.
With the current fire hazard level, these restrictions take effect throughout Chelan County:
- Campfires at campsites are not allowed. Recreational campfires at any location without the approval of the fire chief of the local fire district are restricted
- Recreational fireworks are not allowed in Chelan County
- Burning household trash or garbage is restricted
- Burn barrels are illegal and not permitted
The county encourages the public to watch the public fireworks display in Chelan County over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a Chelan County news release.
“We are in the midst of a heatwave, with record-setting temperatures forecast for our area,” Plumb said. “I’d like to not only remind local people that recreational fireworks are not allowed in Chelan County but also ask that visitors to central Washington this holiday weekend leave the fireworks at home. Conditions are too ripe for wildfires.”