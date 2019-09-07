NCW — Residents in Chelan and Okanogan counties are under flash flood and hazardous weather warnings Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Chelan and Okanogan counties could experience heavy rainfall from thunderstorms starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, until 8 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service Spokane office. The areas of most concern are the burn scars and deep canyons around the cities of Wenatchee, Entiat, as well as at Lake Chelan, along Highway 97 and in the Methow Valley. Mudslides and debris flows are possible in these areas.
In addition, wind gusts are predicted to get up to 20 to 25 mph on Sunday making large bodies of water choppy, such as the Columbia River and Lake Chelan, according to the National Weather Service.