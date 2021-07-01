WENATCHEE — The Forest Service is expanding its campfire restrictions just days after announcing its first level of restrictions.
Campfires will no longer be allowed anywhere in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, including designated camping areas, according to a news release from the agency. People can only use pressurized liquid gas stoves and should make sure that it is used on a three-foot diameter barren of flammable material. The agency is also suspending all wood cutting in conjunction with the campfire ban.
The rapid change is due to the high temperatures that are increasing the fire danger, said Robin DeMario, Forest Service spokesperson.
People can also only smoke within enclosed vehicles and buildings, and should not drive off of roads and trails, according to the news release. Fireworks and explosive targets continue to be illegal at all times in National Forests.