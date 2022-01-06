WENATCHEE — At least four Chelan County trucks got stuck in snow from Wednesday’s storm.
While Wenatchee saw about two feet of snow, areas like Lake Wenatchee received four feet.
With so much snow, Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons said crews have been hard at work clearing roads.
At least four Chelan County trucks got stuck in ditches and needed a private tow truck. Visibility has been an issue for drivers at times. And crews have been less successful in clearing snow on roads leading to higher elevation areas in the county.
“Crews have been able to get to Priority 1 roads and make one pass in and out on most Priority 2 roads,” FitzSimmons wrote in an email. “However, there are some Priority 2 roads that we have not been able to get to. And crews have not plowed on Priority 3 or primitive roads.”
FitzSimmons said the county will attempt to clear those roads Friday.
“We have had several snow slides across the county, including on Entiat River Road, Mills Canyon Road, Mission Creek Road and South Lakeshore Road,” FitzSimmons wrote. “When we have snow slides, crews work to open that area immediately.”
When there is a snow slide, crews must also stop plowing to assist in cleanup.
Both Mils Canyon Road and Mission Creek Road are expected to open soon. At 5 p.m., crews will assess how much longer they will be in service today.
“At that point, they will have been out for over 12 hours,” Fitzsimmons wrote. “They do need to get home and get some sleep because they will be back at it in the morning, working to push back the snow and get to those roads we have not hit.”
FitzSimmons reiterated several tips for driving behind a snowplow. These include:
Staying at least 150 feet behind county snowplows. This is roughly 12 car lengths.
Keep an eye out for debris.
When approaching a plow, stay out of the way and as far to the right as possible. “The plows mounted on the trucks are 12 feet wide. County roads range from 16 feet to 35 feet wide. That means the plow may be slightly over the center line while working on area roads,” FitzSimmons wrote.
Avoid attempting to pass a snowplow.
When pulling out a driveway, assume the driver cannot see you. With such large vehicles, it can be challenging for trucks to stop.
Do not shovel snow or ice into roadways. It is against Chelan County code and can create an obstacle for drivers.
