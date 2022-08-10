PALISADES — Firefighters are hoping favorable winds will continue on the Mohr Fire north of Palisades.
The fire began Monday afternoon and is threatening the Rimrock Meadows community. It’s estimated at 3,600 acres with 0% containment, fire spokesman Ben Shearer said Wednesday.
“The biggest thing right now is making sure it doesn’t go any farther south,” Shearer said. He added, “As long as the winds continue to blow out of the south we’ll have good success with that.”
The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team took command of the fire Wednesday and crews were still arriving Wednesday evening.
About 200 resources are on scene, including firefighters and equipment, Shearer said. Scoop planes dropped water on the fire Wednesday and a tanker dropped retardant.
“We had good success out here today with the crews that were able to get here right away,” Shearer said.
Winds on Wednesday came from the south, which effectively pushed the fire north back toward previously burned areas, he added.
Officials are most concerned about the Rimrock Meadows area. The small community is under a Level 2 evacuation notice — be ready to leave — as a precaution because “if winds shift it wouldn’t take long to get to that area,” Shearer said.
Crews are also working to keep the fire out of the Douglas Creek drainage, which leads into Palisades.
To the north of the fire is mostly farmland with enough roads to act as fire breaks, he said.
It’s unclear what caused the fire. There are no confirmed reports of damaged structures.
