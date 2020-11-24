STEVENS PASS — Those driving over Stevens Pass ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday could see up to a foot of new snow accumulating in the mountains starting Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a winter weather advisory for Stevens Pass from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday, with a forecast for 6 to 12 inches of snow between the pass and Coles Corner.
The heaviest snowfall will occur during evening hours, potentially making travel very difficult, according to the advisory. Drivers should slow down and use caution.
Weather conditions are projected to clear up on the pass come Thanksgiving day on Thursday.