WENATCHEE — The seat for Chelan County Commissioner 2 — covering most of the Upper Wenatchee Valley including Leavenworth and Cashmere — is up for grabs after Bob Bugert, the incumbent, announced his retirement in January.
Three candidates — Anne Hessburg, Zachary Miller and Shon Smith — filed to seek the office in May but Miller announced in late June he was dropping out of the race.
Because the official date to withdraw had passed, Miller's name will still appear in ballots going out sometime this weekend. This means Miller could still technically move ahead to the general election if enough residents vote for him despite announcing he is not pursuing the seat. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.
The Wenatchee World reached out to Hessburg and Smith to ask why they're running, what they see as the biggest challenges and what they hope to accomplish if elected.
The Chelan County Primary Special Election is on Aug. 2.
Anne Hessburg
Hessburg, a Leavenworth resident, is currently a Leavenworth City Councilwoman and works as an environmental planner for Grette Associates LLC, an environmental consulting firm based in Tacoma and Wenatchee.
Before that, she worked for Chelan County as a shoreline and land use planner from 2007 to 2012.
Hessburg filed as an independent for this race. She said in an email that "both major parties have great things to offer, but (she) doesn't completely align with either party." She wants to be someone who works to find common ground.
"I want to be a commissioner that brings us together, that helps move the needle in the direction of finding consensus amongst varying perspectives and needs," she said in an email. "I want to help provide our residents with a voice that listens and represents accordingly.
One issue at the forefront of this race, and one of Hessburg's main priorities, is addressing the instability in the county's Community Development department which has seen several resignations in its staff over the years, including top positions like the building official and director.
Hessburg said that a region's economic development, business opportunities, housing affordability, among other things is tied to how well the department is operating.
"Unfortunately, this is not the current state of this department," she said. "The unpredictable regulatory environment and lack of confidence in the Community Development department is causing higher expense, lower success rates, and high levels of frustration for all involved. There is a lack of trust and assurance in the department’s ability to properly implement their own regulations, and make fair and unbiased decisions."
Hessburg said it's going to take "honest dialogue" and "collaborative leadership" from the commissioners to solve the issue as well as investments in retaining staff with "local and historical knowledge ... who work with residents to seek a workable permitting path forward."
She also mentions wanting to work with the other commissioners in finding a new Community Development director who understands the local code but also works to find ways to simplify the permitting process rather than making it more complicated.
Having worked on both sides of the Community Development "counter" — in local government and professionally as a planner — Hessburg said she's prepared to represent residents as commissioner.
"We need to transform community development, protect people’s personal property rights, and restore confidence in the process of building or remodeling a home, building or expanding a business, planning for future generations in agriculture, and supporting tourism that in turn, stimulates our economy and provides more opportunities for success," she said.
Shon Smith
Smith, a Cashmere resident, is the owner of the Wok-About Grill restaurants in Wenatchee and Leavenworth. He is also a member on the board of directors for Building North Central Washington. He filed as a Republican for this race.
Smith was a plaintiff among 46 — including elected officials, other business owners and residents — in an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 state of emergency early in the pandemic.
As a business owner, he opposed the governor’s order that temporarily shut down all restaurants and recreational facilities. He initially said he would defy the governor’s order, but eventually complied.
Smith said that the Wenatchee Valley's way of life is under increasing pressure, and he is motivated to run for public office in order to manage the county's growth while preserving the valley's identity.
"Protecting property rights and funding effective law enforcement will help insure that Chelan County is 'open for business' without sacrificing our rights or our Eastern Washington identity," he said. "Agriculture and tourism is our lifeblood and the opportunity for our children to work and live here, need to be protected and cultivated for future generations, and that’s what I plan to do."
Smith compares running the county to operating any other business, "but on a grander scale," he said.
His view of success, Smith said, being commissioner would entail being "a good steward of our valuable resources, and seeing our kids either stay in the valley to start their careers and families, or returning and finding jobs and housing."
He said he his concerned that too many residents are frustrated by the lack of workforce housing and jobs that support families.
But Smith said the need for housing and space for businesses is torn with the region's long-standing agricultural heritage. He said that it is getting more expensive for the next generations to continue farming.
"Zoning and code changes need to be examined so that the farmer has the ability to keep farming and carve off pieces that have a better use without sacrificing our rural lifestyle."
Smith also said he dislikes "high-density housing" as he does not want the area to resemble "the larger cities in Washington that many are leaving to have our way of life.
Ultimately, he said one of his top priorities if elected would be to advocate for the concerns of property owners and business alike.
"The pride of ownership and building something to be proud of needs to be encouraged and protected," he said. "The American Dream and the freedom to do what you like with what you own is alive and well, and must be preserved for the next generation.
As to the county's Community Development department, he said he would look to find a director with "thick skin" who would interpret and enforce the consistently.