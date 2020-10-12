WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch starting Tuesday afternoon for much of North Central Washington.
The winds could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause difficulty for travelers, according to a NWS report.
Winds for Wenatchee are expected to be between 25 to 35 mph, with gusts from 50 to 60 mph, said Joey Clevenger, meteorologist for the Spokane NWS. It is hard to say if Wenatchee itself will get the strongest winds since the conditions will be spread out across the region.
Winds in burn scar areas, such as the Waterville Plateau, can blow dust and ash when they reach 35 to 40 mph, he said. Recent rainfall in the area will hopefully limit that issue.
Meteorologist Jennifer Simmons advised people to stay indoors if winds start kicking up ash. Ash was blowing last weekend through areas in Okanogan County affected by the Cold Springs Fire, she said.
When it comes to going outside, people should check the weather first, she said. Lakes can get choppy. A lot of times people see outdoor objects like lawn furniture or umbrellas get thrown around by winds like these.
The windy weather watch will be in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Rain will also be a factor.
Wenatchee saw only trace amounts of rain last week, she said. A quarter- to a half-inch inch of rain is expected this week.
NCW should be getting “a decent amount” of rainfall, she said.
Sgt. Kent Sisson of Chelan County Emergency Management asks residents in the Valley to pay attention, especially around burn scars within areas like the Apple Orchards Fire near Chelan as more rain arrives.
People living near burn scars should keep an eye out and “really be vigilant about watching those burnt slopes,” he said. Without vegetation on burnt slopes, water runs off, taking rock and debris with it.
The forecasted rain with strong winds are ideal for falling trees, he said. When the ground saturates and fills with moisture, more trees often fall down.
PUD spokesperson Rachel Hanson encouraged people to plan ahead for autumn's unpredictable weather. When it comes to power outages, folks should turn off all of their appliances and electronics, with the exception of one light, so repair crews can see when power has been restored, she said.
It is also good to keep devices like phones and laptops fully charged in anticipation of harsh weather, she said. People should make sure their devices are only plugged directly into a generator if they are using one.
Chelan County residents can call the PUD to report outages or any suspicious looking power lines at 877-783-8123. Douglas County PUD customers can call 884-7191.