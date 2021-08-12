WENATCHEE — Temperatures in North Central Washington are expected to break triple-digits this weekend starting on Friday. 

The state Department of Health is advising that people take precautions staying cool.

The "catastrophic heat event" in late June contributed to 95 deaths in the state between June 26 and July 2, according to DOH. In North Central Washington, six people died due to heat-related issues.

Across North Central Washington, NCW Libraries are serving as cooling centers for residents, especially for those who don't have air conditioning.

  • Wenatchee Library: 310 Douglas St; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
  • East Wenatchee Library: 271 9th Street N.E.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. It is closed Saturday and Sunday.
  • For the location of the library in your area, go to ncwlibraries.org.

Other hot-weatehr precautions to take include:

  • Stay indoors in an air-conditioned environment.
  • Keep your home cool by pulling window shades closed throughout the day. Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home.
  • Do not rely on a fan as your only cooling source. While electric fans might provide some comfort, they won’t prevent heat-related illness when temperatures are very hot.
  • Check on friends, family and neighbors before bedtime. Assist those who are vulnerable or at higher risk, neighbors who are elderly, ill or may need help.
  • Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids but don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
  • Keep outdoor pets safe in the heat, make sure they have protection from heat. Walk on grass instead of asphalt, which can burn your pet's paws. Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle.
  • If you notice symptoms of heat illness — dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps — act immediately. Move to a cooler location to rest for a few minutes and seek medical attention immediately if you do not feel better.
  •  Check for restrictions or warnings in your area before lighting any outdoor fires. High temperatures and dry conditions increase wildfire risk.

