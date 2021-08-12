Keep your home cool by pulling window shades closed throughout the day. Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home.
Do not rely on a fan as your only cooling source. While electric fans might provide some comfort, they won’t prevent heat-related illness when temperatures are very hot.
Check on friends, family and neighbors before bedtime. Assist those who are vulnerable or at higher risk, neighbors who are elderly, ill or may need help.
Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids but don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
Keep outdoor pets safe in the heat, make sure they have protection from heat. Walk on grass instead of asphalt, which can burn your pet's paws. Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle.
If you notice symptoms of heat illness — dizziness, nausea, headaches, muscle cramps — act immediately. Move to a cooler location to rest for a few minutes and seek medical attention immediately if you do not feel better.
Check for restrictions or warnings in your area before lighting any outdoor fires. High temperatures and dry conditions increase wildfire risk.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.