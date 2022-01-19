WENATCHEE — With the 2022 session of the Washington Legislature in full swing, here is how to contact the 12th District lawmakers. The district is represented by Rep. Mike Steele, Rep. Keith Goehner and Sen. Brad Hawkins. This page also includes resources to stay up to date on the latest happenings in Olympia.
Mailing address: P.O. Box 40412, Olympia, WA 98504-0412
Office: 107 Newhouse Building
Bill finder
To track the status of a bill go to app.leg.wa.gov/billinfo. After entering a bill number you can read the text of a bill, see the sponsors, the bill's history and it's status in both legislative chambers. If passed by both the House and Senate, you can also check the status of whether Gov. Inslee has signed the legislation.
2022 Legislative calendar
The session opened Jan. 10 and is expected to adjourn on March 31. To see the session cutoff calendar, go to wwrld.us/cutoff.
