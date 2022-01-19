US-NEWS-WASHINGTON-HOUSE-TERRORISM-DMT (copy)
Dreamstime/TNS/Sean Pavone

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — With the 2022 session of the Washington Legislature in full swing, here is how to contact the 12th District lawmakers. The district is represented by Rep. Mike Steele, Rep. Keith Goehner and Sen. Brad Hawkins. This page also includes resources to stay up to date on the latest happenings in Olympia.

Rep. Mike Steele

Mike Steele.jpg

Rep. Mike Steele

R-Chelan, 12th District
  • Phone: (509) 782-3436
  • Email: mike.steele@leg.wa.gov
  • Olympia address: 122F Legislative Building, P.O. Box 40600, Olympia, WA 98504-0600

Rep. Keith Goehner

Keith Goehner.jpg

Rep. Keith Goehner

R-Dryden, 12th District
  • Phone: (509) 665-0386
  • Email: keith.goehner@leg.wa.gov
  • District office: 3024 GS Center Road, Suite C, Wenatchee, WA 98801
  • Olympia address: 122F Legislative Building, P.O. Box 40600, Olympia, WA 98504-0600

Sen. Brad Hawkins

hawkins.jpg

Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-East Wenatchee, 12th District
  • Phone: (360) 786-7622
  • Email: To email Hawkins, complete the form at wwrld.us/Hawkins
  • Mailing address: P.O. Box 40412, Olympia, WA 98504-0412
  • Office: 107 Newhouse Building

Bill finder

To track the status of a bill go to app.leg.wa.gov/billinfo. After entering a bill number you can read the text of a bill, see the sponsors, the bill's history and it's status in both legislative chambers. If passed by both the House and Senate, you can also check the status of whether Gov. Inslee has signed the legislation.

2022 Legislative calendar

The session opened Jan. 10 and is expected to adjourn on March 31. To see the session cutoff calendar, go to wwrld.us/cutoff.

Watch legislative proceedings

To watch House and Senate committee hearings, floor sessions and other legislative business, go to tvw.org.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?