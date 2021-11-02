WENATCHEE — A current and former Wenatchee City Council members are leading in this year’s contested council races.
Mike Poirier and Keith Huffaker both had large margins over their opponents when initial election results were published Tuesday night.
Poirier, who’s running for District 2, had a 29% lead over opponent Shelley English. Poirier would replace councilmember Jim Bailey, who did not seek reelection after serving for 14 years.
"I'm just thankful people supported me and wanted me to run again," said Poirier, who served a term on the council from 2016 to 2019. "I'm looking forward to the city council and getting back and serving in a different way."
English congratulated Poirier but said the loss won't be the end of the road for her.
"I know the folks I talked to here in District 2 were really looking forward to some unique representation on the city council, and I hope he's ready to give that to them," English said. "I'll be back. It was a great learning experience, and I'll do it again."
Incumbent Huffaker had a 27% lead over opponent Doug Miller. The two are running to represent the council’s At-Large B position.
"I'm honored to be selected by the citizens of Wenatchee again," Huffaker said. "And I'm committed to representing them for another four years."
Miller, who also had previous experience on the city council, said this is likely the end of his political career.
"I'm gonna be a full-time grandfather," Miller said. "I appreciate the folks who did support me and I am very happy to see the continuity that will be provided by Keith."
Huffaker and Poirier will be joined on the council by Atlas Fare owner Top Rojanasthien, who ran unopposed to represent District 3. Rojanasthien will replace councilmember Ruth Esparza, who served two terms after being appointed in 2014. Esparza did not seek re-election.
