LEAVENWORTH — Icicle Road is closed at the Snow Lakes Trailhead, which is at the 4-mile mark, for continued snow removal. Only residents who live above the closure have access.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, work to remove snow and avalanche piles will continue through Tuesday. Heavy equipment is being used to clear the snow, so it's not safe for traffic.
Even after the snow is removed, parking will be limited, with little turnaround space and not much roadside access due to deep snow, according to a news release.
More closures are possible this winter, depending on snowfall.
Stay safe in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest
Crews continue to dig out offices, sno-parks and some roads from the snow storm in other parts of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Forest Service is advising those planning to ski, snowshoe or just play in the snow to plan ahead and take precautions.
Here are some tips:
Check the weather forecast and road conditions.
Prepare your vehicle for winter conditions, carry tire chains, and keep a winter weather kit in your vehicle.
Bring a shovel in case you get stuck.
Don't rely on cell phone service.
If a parking lot or sno-park is full, do not park along the highway, in no-parking zones, or block other vehicles.
Make sure to have a backup plan if the place you want to visit is full. Consider weekday visits when fewer people are recreating.
