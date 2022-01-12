WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and Cashmere schools are among those getting a late start Wednesday because of icy road conditions. Details are noted below. The information will be updated as it becomes available.
Wenatchee School District: Schools will run on a Monday late-start schedule. Zero-period classes and before school programs are canceled. The YMCA student care will open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will follow the Monday late start scheduled. School parking lots are slick, so caution is advised.
Wenatchee Valley Tech Center: Morning classes are canceled. Afternoon classes begin at noon.
Cashmere School District: 2-hour late start.
Orondo School District: 3-hour delay, no preschool.
Pinnacles Prep: Late-start schedule, with classes starting at 10 a.m.
Entiat School District: 2-hour delay, no morning preschool or breakfast.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.