WENATCHEE — Wenatchee and Cashmere schools are among those getting a late start Wednesday because of icy road conditions. Details are noted below. The information will be updated as it becomes available.

Wenatchee School District: Schools will run on a Monday late-start schedule. Zero-period classes and before school programs are canceled. The YMCA student care will open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will follow the Monday late start scheduled. School parking lots are slick, so caution is advised.

Wenatchee Valley Tech Center: Morning classes are canceled. Afternoon classes begin at noon.

Cashmere School District: 2-hour late start.

Orondo School District: 3-hour delay, no preschool.

Pinnacles Prep: Late-start schedule, with classes starting at 10 a.m.

Entiat School District: 2-hour delay, no morning preschool or breakfast.

Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

