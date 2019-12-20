WENATCHEE — Icy road conditions Friday have prompted some school schedule changes including 2-hour delays for Wenatchee and Cashmere schools and the closure of the Quincy schools.

This list will be updated.

Here’s what we know so far:

  • Wenatchee School District: 2 hours late. No morning preschool. Morning daycare will open as road conditions allow staff to arrive. Zero period classes are canceled.
  • Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center: Morning classes canceled.
  • St. Joseph's Catholic School, Wenatchee: Closed
  • Cashmere School District: 2 hours late.
  • Eastmont School District: School is running on time, but the McKinney Vento bus (#34) will run 2 hours late.
  • Orondo School District: Chelan High School transfer bus is canceled. Eastmont High School transfer route on a 2-hour delay.
  • Quincy School District: Closed.
  • Pateros School District: School is starting on time, but buses will only run on plowed roads. Students late or absent because of weather will be excused.
  • Methow Valley School District: Closed.
  • Ephrata School District: 2 hours late.
  • Omak School District: 2 hours late.
  • Okanogan School District: Closed.

