WENATCHEE — Icy road conditions Friday have prompted some school schedule changes including 2-hour delays for Wenatchee and Cashmere schools and the closure of the Quincy schools.
This list will be updated.
Here’s what we know so far:
- Wenatchee School District: 2 hours late. No morning preschool. Morning daycare will open as road conditions allow staff to arrive. Zero period classes are canceled.
- Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center: Morning classes canceled.
- St. Joseph's Catholic School, Wenatchee: Closed
- Cashmere School District: 2 hours late.
- Eastmont School District: School is running on time, but the McKinney Vento bus (#34) will run 2 hours late.
- Orondo School District: Chelan High School transfer bus is canceled. Eastmont High School transfer route on a 2-hour delay.
- Quincy School District: Closed.
- Pateros School District: School is starting on time, but buses will only run on plowed roads. Students late or absent because of weather will be excused.
- Methow Valley School District: Closed.
- Ephrata School District: 2 hours late.
- Omak School District: 2 hours late.
- Okanogan School District: Closed.