WENATCHEE — Icy road conditions Thursday have prompted some school delays including a 2-hour late start for Wenatchee, Cashmere, Chelan and Omak schools.
This list will be updated.
Here is what we know so far:
Wenatchee School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Morning daycare will open as soon as staff arrives.
Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center: 2 hours late.
Cashmere School District: 2 hours late.
Eastmont School District: School is running on time, but the McKinney Vento bus (#34), will run two hours late.
Lake Chelan School District: Monday late-start schedule, preschool is canceled.
Enitat School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
Omak School District: 2 hours late.
Okanogan School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
Methow Valley School District: 2 hours late, emergency bus routes in effect.
Wenatchee Valley College Omak Campus: 2 hours late. Wenatchee campus classes are starting on time.