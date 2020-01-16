WENATCHEE — Icy road conditions Thursday have prompted some school delays including a 2-hour late start for Wenatchee, Cashmere, Chelan and Omak schools.

This list will be updated.

Here is what we know so far:

Wenatchee School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool. Morning daycare will open as soon as staff arrives.

Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center: 2 hours late.

Cashmere School District: 2 hours late.

Eastmont School District: School is running on time, but the McKinney Vento bus (#34), will run two hours late.

Lake Chelan School District: Monday late-start schedule, preschool is canceled.

Enitat School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.

Omak School District: 2 hours late.

Okanogan School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.

Methow Valley School District: 2 hours late, emergency bus routes in effect.

Wenatchee Valley College Omak Campus: 2 hours late. Wenatchee campus classes are starting on time.

