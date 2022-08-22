Purchase Access

PLAIN — Wind gusts above 20 mph on Monday are expected to spread the Irving Peak Fire outside Lake Wenatchee.

The Irving Peak Fire and White River Fire, located two miles apart, were caused by lightning Aug. 11. They grew by a combined 600 acres over the weekend — the White River Fire is 960 acres and the Irving Peak Fire to the west has surpassed its sister fire in size and is now estimated at 1,057 acres.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

