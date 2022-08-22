PLAIN — Wind gusts above 20 mph on Monday are expected to spread the Irving Peak Fire outside Lake Wenatchee.
The Irving Peak Fire and White River Fire, located two miles apart, were caused by lightning Aug. 11. They grew by a combined 600 acres over the weekend — the White River Fire is 960 acres and the Irving Peak Fire to the west has surpassed its sister fire in size and is now estimated at 1,057 acres.
“The continued warm and dry weather and changing wind directions are expected to increase fire behavior,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release Monday. “Fire activity along the White River Fire is expected to be lower.”
The National Weather Service forecasted wind gusts as high as 23 mph in Plain.
The Irving Peak Fire spread east along Wenatchee Ridge toward the White River Fire and is backing down the slope toward Forest Road 6500, according to the Forest Service.
Approximately 586 people are assigned to the fire. Crews are working on road 6500 to connect a hand line and a dozer line below the fire’s edge on Forest Road 6504, the news release said. Scooper planes and helicopters will also drop water on the fires.
Both fires are considered 1% contained and expected to burn until extinguished by precipitation in the fall.
