PLAIN — Winds on Monday caused little growth on the White River and Irving Peak fires outside Lake Wenatchee.
Relatively high winds were expected to spread the fires, but authorities saw only moderate growth, said Don Ferguson, spokesman for Northwest Team 7, a Type 2 incident management team.
“The fire has been really calm the last couple of days,” Ferguson said Tuesday.
The fires, which began Aug. 11 after a thunderstorm, were not mapped by infrared Monday. The White River Fire remains estimated at 960 acres and the Irving Peak Fire is estimated at 1,057 acres. Both are considered 1% contained.
“Extreme” fire weather is not in the forecast, he said, but there is a chance for thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday.
A wet spring season has contributed to the slow growth.
“The fire is really fueled by living and dead fuels and because we had that long spring the green fuels are really not supporting the fire,” Ferguson said.
He added, “So as the fire comes out of the hills and gets into green it’s not moving fast. As it approaches the containment lines it’s moving really slow.”
So slow that on the White River Fire crews may soon begin to fight the fire directly, Ferguson said. But crews would need to finish clearing brush on a fireline below before heading uphill to the fire, which could take a couple days, he added.
Ferguson noted that crews are close to solidifying a fire line on the Irving Peak Fire that could eventually be used as an anchorpoint for a burnout operation, a tactic of burning vegetation in the fire’s path to stop its growth. Aircraft will be used Tuesday on the Irving Peak Fire.
Crews on Tuesday will continue chipping brush along the White River near Sears Creek Road, and on Little Wenatchee Road.
Team 7 is expected to leave the fire next week, but it’s not yet clear whether they’ll be replaced by another incident management team or if fire operations will be transferred to local authorities, Ferguson said.
