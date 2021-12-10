LAKE CHELAN — The new bridge on South Lakeshore Road has one lane open to motorists after about five months of construction.
The lane will be narrow with temporary barriers in place, and an automated signal will be used to get traffic through the construction area, according to Chelan County Public Works.
The bridge's second lane will remain closed until the railing and guardrail are installed, which is expected to happen next week. Once installed, both lanes will be open and the temporary traffic signal will not be used.
The project's contractor will close the temporary dirt bypass road near the bridge to dig out the area and the rest of the channel. The final paving of the bridge and road will occur sometime in Spring 2022, according to Chelan County Public Works.
Construction on the project, which began in June, cost about $3.2 million. For information go to wwrld.us/slide.
