WATERVILLE — Evacuation notices have been issued to residents near a brushfire in Douglas County.
The Mohr Canyon Fire is about five miles northwest of the Rimrock Meadows and Level 2 evacuations — be ready to leave — were issued to residents of the small community north of Palisades, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday.
Level 1 evacuation notices — be aware — were issued Wednesday morning for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line.
Closures includes Road H SW is closed at Road 4 SW. Also, Road E SW is closed at Road 6 SW, and Douglas Creek Road north of Wagon Road in Palisades.
The fire began Monday afternoon and was estimated Wednesday morning at 3,600 acres. The cause is under investigation.
Winds Wednesday in the area could gust as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office Tuesday evening authorized the state mobilization to assist crews fighting the fire and a Type 3 incident management team will manage the fire.
