Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NCW — Lightning sparked at least three fires this week within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Chelan County.

Thunderstorms brought 2,700 lightning strikes to Washington, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release. In total, the Forest Service has responded to 12 new fires this week in the national forest, which stretches from Interstate 90 to the Canadian border. Most were less than an acre.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?