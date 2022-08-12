NCW — Lightning sparked at least three fires this week within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Chelan County.
Thunderstorms brought 2,700 lightning strikes to Washington, the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release. In total, the Forest Service has responded to 12 new fires this week in the national forest, which stretches from Interstate 90 to the Canadian border. Most were less than an acre.
The largest of the fires, the Irving Peak Fire, indicated in the map below, is estimated at 45 acres 19 miles northwest of Plain with highly visible smoke, the Forest Service said.
The White River Fire is five miles northwest of Lake Wenatchee’s west shore and is estimated at six acres, the Forest Service said. It’s staffed by two hotshot crews, rappellers and a dozer.
Less than two miles south is the quarter-acre Wenatchee Ridge Fire. It’s staffed with three rappellers.
There are also reports of two small fires near Phelps Ridge and Buck Creek in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, but crews are still collecting information, the Forest Service said. Two quarter-acre fires are also burning within the Entiat Ranger District and the Chelan Ranger District.
Five small fires are burning in Kittitas County, the largest is the 5-acre Thorp Mountain Fire between Lake Kachess and Lake Cle Elum.
