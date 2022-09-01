PLAIN — Crews continue to extend containment lines around two fires burning outside Lake Wenatchee.
A line around the southern edge of the Irving Peak and White River fires is acting as “catcher’s mitt” for firefighters.
“If it does get up and goes toward any of these lines we have our plans in place,” said Stacy Lacey, spokeswoman for Northwest Team 8.
The fires are about 15 miles northwest of Plain and are separated by about 1.25 miles. They were caused Aug. 11 by lightning. They’re burning along Wenatchee Ridge near Lake Wenatchee.
Combined, the fires total 3,400 acres: the Irving Peak Fire is estimated at 2,240 acres and the White River Fire is estimated at 1,165 acres. Both are considered 1% contained and predicted to burn into late autumn.
Fire operations are managed by Northwest Team 8, a Type 2 incident management team, which replaced Northwest Team 7, also a Type 2 incident management team, earlier this week after Team 7 completed its two-week rotation.
The Irving Peak Fire, the westernmost of the two fires, was pushed 1.5 miles west on Wednesday toward Poe Mountain by wind gusts of 25-30 mph, the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday in a release. Crews conducted a burnout operation Thursday along in the southwest section of the fire to bring the fire edge to an established handline.
Crews on Thursday will work along its southern edge as the fire creeps downslope toward Forest Service Road 6504 and existing handline, the release said.
The White River Fire was active along its southern edge Wednesday and crews will continue to clear roads and protect structures in the area.
High temperatures on Wenatchee Ridge 70 to 74 degrees Thursday with wind gusts reaching about 20 mph, according to an incident action plan. High temperatures in the valley below are forecasted at 89 to 93 degrees. The fires are expected to be active on the upper portion of slopes due to recent low humidity.
Three buildings near Sears Creek Road are under Level 2 evacuation orders — be ready to leave — and 102 buildings along White River Road and Little Wenatchee Road are under Level 1 evacuations — be aware.
Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152
Reporter
Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.
