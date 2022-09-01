White River Road 8-31-22.jpeg

The White River Fire outside Lake Wenatchee as seen Wednesday from White River Road.

 Provided photo

PLAIN — Crews continue to extend containment lines around two fires burning outside Lake Wenatchee.

A line around the southern edge of the Irving Peak and White River fires is acting as “catcher’s mitt” for firefighters.



