Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman speaks to the Media Saturday night about a shooting in a campground outside of the Beyond Wonderland Festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre. Two people were killed and three people were injured in the shooting. The suspect was injured and arrested.
GEORGE — The investigation into a shooting Saturday outside a musical festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre that left two dead and three injured will be led by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit.
The Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, will head the investigation because members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a use-of-force against the gunman.
Authorities as of Tuesday morning had not yet described the suspect’s injuries or explicitly stated whether he was shot or wounded by law enforcement.
State law requires officer-involved shootings to be investigated by an outside agency.
The shooting was reported about 8:25 p.m. in a campground outside Beyond Wonderland, a West Coast electronic dance music festival.
A gunman shot and killed two people and wounded two before he was injured and arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
The identities of the victims and the shooter have not been disclosed.
Brian Chance, a Wenatchee police captain and spokesman for the SIU, said Monday that more information will be released Tuesday or Wednesday.
At a press conference Saturday evening, sheriff’s office spokesman Kyle Foreman said at one point the gunman “began to shoot randomly into the crowd.”
It’s not yet clear what prompted the shooting.
"We don't know what the motives were, what the intentions were of the shooter," Foreman said. "We'll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on."
The SIU is made up of investigators from the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
Some news organizations have described the shooting as a “mass shooting.” There are varying definitions of a mass shooting. The Wenatchee World follows the FBI’s standard of four or more people shot and killed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone