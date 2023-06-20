230620-newslocal-gorgeshooting 01.JPG
Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman speaks to the Media Saturday night about a shooting in a campground outside of the Beyond Wonderland Festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre. Two people were killed and three people were injured in the shooting. The suspect was injured and arrested.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

GEORGE — The investigation into a shooting Saturday outside a musical festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre that left two dead and three injured will be led by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit.

The Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, will head the investigation because members of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a use-of-force against the gunman.



