CHELAN FALLS — A three-alarm brush fire has been reported west of Highway 172 near Road 11 Northwest and Road E Northwest.

McNeil Canyon Road is closed with no estimated time of reopening.

Level 2 — get ready to leave — evacuation notices have been issued for south of McNeil Canyon Road near the fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Level 1 — be aware — notices have been issued for north of McNeil Canyon Road between Road C Northwest and the top of McNeil Canyon Road up to Road 20 Northwest, the Sheriff’s Office said.

