ROCK ISLAND — Authorities say the missing autistic Rock Island man, Jesse Robert Cadenas, is likely in the Columbia River.

Jesse Robert Cadenas, 25, went missing the morning of June 20. Cadenas is a Rock Island resident with autism. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding him. They say he is likely in the Columbia River.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in an update Tuesday after some personal items were located, as well as "continued search efforts," they believe Cadenas is likely in the river south of the train bridge near the city of Rock Island.

Jesse Robert Cadenas, 25, went missing the morning of June 20. Cadenas is a Rock Island resident with autism. Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking the public for help in finding him.


