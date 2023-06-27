Jesse Robert Cadenas, 25, went missing the morning of June 20. Cadenas is a Rock Island resident with autism. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding him. They say he is likely in the Columbia River.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in an update Tuesday after some personal items were located, as well as "continued search efforts," they believe Cadenas is likely in the river south of the train bridge near the city of Rock Island.
People or boaters in the Rock Island area should "keep a mindful eye" and report anything they may think is associated with Cadenas.
Cadenas, 25, was last seen early morning June 20 leaving his home on the 300 block of Hammond Lane in Rock Island.
Investigators say he left riding a charcoal gray Giant mountain bicycle traveling in an unknown direction.
Cadenas is a 5 feet 6 inches, 120 pounds, Latino and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a tank top and maybe a plaid shirt, the sheriff’s office said.
Since Cadenas went missing, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and local search and rescue volunteers have searched in the city of Rock Island and surrounding areas, according to the news release.
Law enforcement also searched along the Apple Capital Recreational Loop Trail and the Columbia River shoreline with the help of the Chelan County Marine Patrol. Rock Island businesses, residents have also been asked to check their security camera systems, according to the news release.
A search party was organized by Lorre Stimac for Saturday, according to an East Wenatchee Police Department Facebook post.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency. People with information can call RiverCom Dispatch with any information at 509-663-9911.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone