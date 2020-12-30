Dec 30 Snow Forecast (2) (1).png

Most of Wednesday's snowfall is expected to arrive by 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.

 National Weather Service

NCW — Morning commuters may be greeted with a few inches of snow as a winter storm moves into the Wenatchee Valley.

The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a winter weather advisory for Wenatchee and much of North Central Washington in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers should use caution and go slow, according to advisory.

As of 8:23 a.m., Wenatchee is reporting roughly a half inch of new snow, said Jeremy Wolf, a Spokane meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The bulk of the snowfall in Wenatchee is expected up until 11 a.m.

Stevens Pass could receive 15-20 inches during the snowstorm, he said.

