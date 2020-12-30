NCW — Morning commuters may be greeted with a few inches of snow as a winter storm moves into the Wenatchee Valley.
The National Weather Service in Spokane issued a winter weather advisory for Wenatchee and much of North Central Washington in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Drivers should use caution and go slow, according to advisory.
As of 8:23 a.m., Wenatchee is reporting roughly a half inch of new snow, said Jeremy Wolf, a Spokane meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The bulk of the snowfall in Wenatchee is expected up until 11 a.m.
Stevens Pass could receive 15-20 inches during the snowstorm, he said.