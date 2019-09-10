CHELAN — South Lakeshore Road is closed this morning due to a landslide that is blocking the road.

County crews are working to clear 8-feet deep of mud, rock and debris from the road near Slide Ridge so a bypass can be created, according to a Chelan County news release. The hope is to have the road back open by noon today.

Crews are also continuing to work on cleaning up a landslide on the Entiat River Road that occurred over the weekend between mileposts 11 and 15, according to the news release. Drivers should except one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic in that area.

The pre-level paving work the county had planned in Wenatchee today is postponed, according to the news release.

Tony Buhr: 664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

Tags

Environment, county and health reporter

Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.