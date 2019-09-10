CHELAN — South Lakeshore Road is closed this morning due to a landslide that is blocking the road.
County crews are working to clear 8-feet deep of mud, rock and debris from the road near Slide Ridge so a bypass can be created, according to a Chelan County news release. The hope is to have the road back open by noon today.
Crews are also continuing to work on cleaning up a landslide on the Entiat River Road that occurred over the weekend between mileposts 11 and 15, according to the news release. Drivers should except one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic in that area.
The pre-level paving work the county had planned in Wenatchee today is postponed, according to the news release.