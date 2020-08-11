WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a red flag warning for Wenatchee from 2-10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The main concern is for new fires and their potential to spread rapidly, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Wolf.
This fire danger is due to gusty winds and low humidity, he said. Winds will be increasing in the afternoon as a cold front passes through. Speeds will range from 15 to 25 mph, gusts could reach 30-40 mph.
Other ongoing fires also have the potential to grow rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions, he said.
The U.S. Forest Service reported the Chikamin Fire, west of Lake Chelan, to be 60% contained as of Monday. It has reached 383 acres so far.
The fire saw little growth in the past couple days due to cool temperatures and humidity levels, according to the Forest Service report. Road and trail closures still remain in effect.
Moving onto Thursday, northern mountain valleys, such as areas west of Wenatchee, could see frost.