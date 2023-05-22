This article is free without a subscription as a public service. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Douglas County Empire Press.

NCW — The Chelan-Douglas Health District and other local health jurisdictions have warned the public that xylazine, a synthetic tranquilizer, may be found in fentanyl and other opioids.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?