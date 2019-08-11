NCW — Roads appear to be open and no large fires started after a series of rain and thunderstorms Saturday.
Chelan, Okanogan and Ferry counties were under a hazardous weather warning through Saturday night due to the potential for slow moving thunderstorms to pass over the region. At about 5 p.m. Chelan County did get hit by a thunderstorm that caused flooding and damaged homes on Boodry Street.
But all roads are back open except for maybe on Whispering Ridge, said Kent Sisson, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office sergeant. Some residents on Squilchuck Road, west of the turnoff to Wenatchee Heights, are still being flooded with water off of Whispering Ridge, he said.
Fire departments throughout Douglas and Chelan counties dealt with lightning strikes Saturday. In Waterville, two lightning strikes started six and 10-acre stubble fires, but they were quickly extinguished within 10 to 15 minutes, Douglas County Fire District 1 Chief Dale Jordan said.
Mansfield also got struck by a lightning bolt that caused an half-an-acre fire that was quickly extinguished, Douglas County Fire District 5 Chief Tyler Caille said.
Chelan County Fire District 1 dealt with a tree that caught fire on Jagla and Cross roads after being struck by lightning, said Kay McKellar, Chelan County Fire District 1 spokeswoman.
At this time there are no fires started by lightning strikes on U.S. Forest Service land, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.