WENATCHEE — There's a potential for golf ball-sized hail, flash flooding, heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms in North Central Washington, starting Saturday afternoon.
The severe storm system, heading northeast, could reach the Wenatchee area at about 5 p.m, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Forecaster Steve Bodnar said the ingredients for a storm of this scale coming together in the Pacific Northwest is rare. And, having the Storm Prediction Center issue an enhanced risk warning is also not normally seen here.
The enhanced risk classification means the potential for multiple severe storms in the NCW area. “Folks should not take this event lightly,” he said.
Hail produced from these storms could be up to the size of baseballs, he said. The large hail brings a potential for dents in vehicles and broken windshields. Quarter-sized hail and larger could damage crops and shingles on roofs.
The chance that these storms will produce baseball-sized hail is low, and not wide-spread regionally, but the possibility is still there, he said. Hailstones the size of quarters or golf balls will be a little bit more common.
This storm system is a fairly big deal, “it could be a one in 10-year event,” Bodnar said in his morning storm hazard report.
In addition to the hail, storms will probably bring in damaging winds with gusts that could reach 60 mph to 70 mph, Bodnar said. Odds of these storms having both hail and winds is high.
The storms will also bring in a 2 percent chance for isolated tornadoes, he said. That does not mean the area will see a large tornado outbreak like in the Midwest, but it does mean that a few storms could produce a tornado. “It’s no joking matter,” he said.
For flooding, the potential is mainly in the Cascades as well as into the Western Columbia Basin. Areas in potential danger are located roughly from Moses Lake up to Republic, and then westward toward the Cascade Crest.
Places of high flooding concern include land with burn scars from the last few years and steep Cascade terrain, he said. If the storms move over an urban area, such as Wenatchee, floods are a possibility.
In preparation for the storm system, Bodnar advises people to secure loose items and be ready to shelter. He also recommends, if people want storm warning notifications on their phones, to use FEMA and American Red Cross apps.
The severe storms will probably not clear all of NCW until between 8 and 9 p.m, he said. Showers and thunderstorms are projected to go on longer.