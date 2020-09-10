BRIDGEPORT — You can help victims of this week's wildfires who are now returning to their homes some to damaged sheds and others to smoldering homes.
The Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires have combined to burn nearly 545 square miles between Omak and Highway 2. Fifty-five structures, including 17 homes, were destroyed in Douglas County. It has not yet been determined how many were burned in Okanogan County, though a 1-year-old boy died and his parents, Jacob and Jamie Hyland, were badly burned in the Cold Springs Fire on Tuesday.
Donation campaigns are available to help those affected by the fires. The following is a rolling list of GoFundMe campaigns and donation resources. To add a donation effort to this list, contact The Wenatchee World at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.
- Jacob and Jamie Hyland GoFundMe: Jacob and Jamie are being treated at Harborview Medical Center for burns suffered in the Cold Springs Fire. Their 1-year-old son, Uriel, died in the fire.
- Nacole Hansen started a GoFundMe for her parents, whose home burned in the Cold Springs Fire, the campaign said.
- Elizabeth Gildo started a GoFundMe for her parents and two sisters, whose home burned in the Pearl Hill Fire, the campaign said.
- Michael Crowder started a GoFundMe for the Wade Troutman family, whose ranch burned in the Pearl Hill Fire, the campaign said.
- Brittany Stratler started a GoFundMe for Katrina Duncan and her family, whose home burned in the Cold Springs Fire, the campaign said.
- Crystal Barrientos started a GoFundMe for her younger sister, whose Bridgeport home was burned in the Pearl Hill Fire.
- Donations can also be made through servewenatchee.org.
- To help members of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation who were affected by the fires contact Chief Financial Officer William Nicholson II is accepting monetary contributions for the tribes at 634-2857 or billy.nicholson.act@colvilletribes.com.