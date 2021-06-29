WENATCHEE — Chelan County Public Works warned motorists on Monday about tar bleeding through the asphalt on recently chip-sealed country roads due to the extreme heat.
Road crews are putting sand down in problem areas and placing traffic safety signs asking that motorcyclists watch for loose gravel, county Public Works spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons said in a news release.
The issue is a heat-related problem, she said, so it may appear on other roads as well, not just those that were recently chip sealed.
Follow these steps if a motorist finds tar on their vehicle:
- Pre-soak area with cold water.
- Using a manual car wash or washing your vehicle by hand, remove the substance by wiping or scrubbing it off with a soft brush.
- If the previous steps did not work, use a Natural Orange Cleaner degreaser that does not damage paint.
- Spray the degreaser on the substance and let it sit for a few minutes
- Then wipe off with a soft brush
Find a list of recently chip-sealed roads here: wwrld.us/roads.