QUINCY — A 30-year-old man is wanted for questioning after officers found a body in a bag inside his bedroom Tuesday night, Quincy Police said.
Martin Diaz had left the home on the 700 block of Rocky Avenue Northeast before officers arrived about 9:30 p.m., according to a Wednesday news release. His family, who also lived there, told officers a foul smell was coming from a large bag in his room and officers then found the body.
An autopsy is pending with the Grant County Coroner’s Office, according to the release. Police were still on the scene Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information on Diaz’s whereabouts should call 762-1160, 787-4718 or 787-2222. The case number is 20QU2142.