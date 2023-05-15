Cashmere rafting.jpg

Emergency crews tend to a rafter who required hospitalization Monday at Riverside Park in Cashmere.

 Provided photo/Tony Buhr

CASHMERE — One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a rafting accident in Cashmere.

The rafter, a local man in his 40s, was thrown into the Wenatchee River after the raft he was in hit the Granny’s rapid west of the Aplets Bridge, said Sgt. Adam Musgrove with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.



World News Editor

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University and served in the Marines Corps. He previously covered public safety and led The World's wildfire coverage.

