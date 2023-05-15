CASHMERE — One person was hospitalized Monday evening after a rafting accident in Cashmere.
The rafter, a local man in his 40s, was thrown into the Wenatchee River after the raft he was in hit the Granny’s rapid west of the Aplets Bridge, said Sgt. Adam Musgrove with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The group he was with followed him down river and observed him floating face down in the water. Members of the group, who called 911 about 7:40 p.m., pulled him to shore and began CPR until ambulance crews arrived.
The rafter, whose identity was not disclosed, was stabilized at Riverside Park and then transported about 8:20 p.m. to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Musgrove said.
His condition was not available Monday evening.
Musgrove noted the man is an experienced rafter who works as a whitewater guide. The accident Monday happened during a personal trip with friends.
Granny’s rapid is about a third of a mile from the Riverside Park pullout where river users often end trips from Leavenworth or Dryden.
Musgrove cautioned the public to be wary of the river.
“It’s a good reminder to everyone to really respect that river,” Musgrove said. “That water is really ripping through there. That water can be really deceiving.”
The river is flowing about twice as fast as normal for mid-May, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
The river flow was measured Monday at a USGS site in Monitor at 15,600 cubic feet per second. The average for May 15 is 7,150.
This is at least the second serious rafting accident this month.
River guide Robert “Mike” Spurrell, 46, of Cashmere died May 4 after he was ejected from a raft at Shark’s Tooth, a section of whitewater a little less than a mile southeast of the Dryden Dam, during a commercial trip.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone