CASHMERE — Chelan County Public Works is asking rafters and tubers on the Wenatchee River to redirect and avoid construction crews when passing under the West Cashmere Bridge.
Those heading down river should pass to the left of the bridge’s center pier, according to a County Public Works release. The new route, starting July 24, will take river travelers under a temporary work trestle.
Passersby should expect to see construction signs along the river noting the left turn, according to the release. A banner will also mark where under the bridge to go.
Recreationists will see a floating work platform to their right as they approach the bridge and should keep left, avoiding the platform, according to the release. The new route is a temporary change which will last 2-3 weeks.
In-water construction crews working on the new bridge are projected to be out of the river by Sept. 30, according to the release.