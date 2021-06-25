WENATCHEE — With local temperature highs dancing in triple digits between 105, 109 and 111, maybe good things don’t come in threes.
The National Weather Service is forecasting records to be broken in Wenatchee from Saturday through Wednesday, with heat staying throughout the week.
Wenatchee is probably not going to cool off for at least the next 10 days, but “we’re crossing our fingers,” said Ken Daniel, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Spokane.
Records projected to be broken, according to the NWS meteorologists, include:
- June 26: Record is 102 in 2015, forecasted high of 103
- June 27: Record is 105 in 2015, forecasted high of 107
- June 28: Record is 104 in 2015, forecasted high of 110
- June 29: Record is 104 in 2015, forecasted high of 111
- June 30: Record is 105 in 2008, forecasted high of 109
The hottest day ever on record in Wenatchee is marked as 110 degrees on July 18, 1941.
Daniel is seeing some indication temperatures might begin to go down next weekend.
"That said, it’s still looking well above normal,” he said.
Daniel said the intense heat means people should be looking out for older adults in their family as well as pets who may be exposed to the warm conditions.
Ways to keep safe in the heat include limiting time spent outside, taking frequent breaks during strenuous activities and drinking plenty of water, he said. People can help keep cooler by wearing loose-fitting clothing and covering their windows and drapes during the day.
Daniel advised people to keep an eye out on the weather forecast and to limit their heat exposure as much as possible.