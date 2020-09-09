NCW — Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross is unable to accept material donations.

Red Cross Disaster Relief is accepting monetary donations at redcross.org and 800-RED-CROSS. You can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Join the online forum

Bridget Mire: 665-1179

mire@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @bridget_mire