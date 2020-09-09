NCW — Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross is unable to accept material donations.
Red Cross Disaster Relief is accepting monetary donations at redcross.org and 800-RED-CROSS. You can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
NCW — Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross is unable to accept material donations.
Red Cross Disaster Relief is accepting monetary donations at redcross.org and 800-RED-CROSS. You can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Bridget Mire: 665-1179
on Twitter @bridget_mire
World staff writer
Bridget covers a variety of topics, including local government and state politics. She can be reached at 665-1179 or mire@wenatcheeworld.com. Follow her on Twitter @bridget_mire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription