NCW — Time is running out to vote in this election.
Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday or returned to a local drop box by 8 p.m. that day. You also have until that time to register to vote at your county's elections office.
As of Monday, Chelan County had seen about 28% turnout and Douglas County had gotten a little over 25%.
"So we're going to have to get a big push to get to 50 or even 45 (percent)," Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall said Monday. "Off years are a little bit less, but I think we're a little behind what I expected it to be. But then again, I just can't tell you how many people are going to vote today and tomorrow. I just picked up ballots down at Second Street and there was a steady stream of cars, so you never can tell."
For the Aug. 6 primary, Douglas County's results were not available online until about two hours after polls closed.
Duvall said it was his office's first time using a new system to submit results to the Secretary of State's Office. Now, he said, the office is working on getting the bugs out to ensure a smoother process for the general election.
There's one other snag, though. Duvall said his office was planning to offer same-day voter registration at the Public Services Building in East Wenatchee. However, some employees are ill, so the only place to register Tuesday will be the Elections Office in Waterville.
Ballots include statewide measures, such as a referendum regarding affirmative action and an initiative concerning vehicle taxes and fees. There's also a state representative race in the 13th Legislative District, which covers part of Grant County.
Local races include mayors, city councils, school boards and fire, sewer, water, and parks and recreation districts.