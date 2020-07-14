MANSFIELD — Command of the Road 11 Fire near Mansfield will be transferred to be local authorities Wednesday as crews near 100% containment.
The fire began about 12:50 p.m. Saturday west of Highway 172 near Road 11 and was headed north until a shift in wind direction pushed it toward Mansfield.
The fire burned 9,330 acres and, according to early reports from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, destroyed at least six outbuildings and damaged one home.
On Tuesday, the fire was 90% contained and crews with the Southeast Washington Interagency Team, which took over fire command Sunday, continued to mop up, the team said in a news release Tuesday.
All evacuation notices were removed and McNeil Canyon and Highway 172 were reopened Monday. However, the public is asked to remain off the roads that cross the interior of the fire.
Passersby may continue to see smoke in the burned area.